Baylor Athletics announce outdoor venues will return to full capacity immediately

WACO, TX — Baylor Vice President and Director of Athletics, Mark Rhoades, announced McLane Stadium and other outdoor venues will return to full capacity effective immediately.

The announcement follows a University announcement last week that loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings and activities on campus.

Several representatives throughout Baylor University, who made up the Health Management Team, supported the decision that was based on several factors including the number of people vaccinated and decreasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Baylor's Health Management Team is continuously monitoring and reviewing policies including indoor events.

The decision will immediately impact Baylor baseball's final home series of the spring season against Oklahoma.

The policy will also extend to McLane Stadium, Betty Lou Mays Field, Willis Equestrian Center, Getterman Stadium and Hurd Tennis Center.

“We are encouraged by recent positive reports and trends relating to the COVID-19 virus and are grateful to the sacrifices of the Baylor Family over the past year,” Rhoades said. “The accommodations made by fans, coaches, staff and student-athletes allowed us to make it through an unconventional season of intercollegiate competition with health and safety as a top priority. We know there is great enthusiasm from Baylor fans and the Waco community to return to sporting events, and we look forward to doing so in a responsible manner.”

Mask wearing is optional for fans attending Baylor sporting events.

Baylor will place hand sanitizing stations throughout venues and will continue to clean and sanitize throughout the fall.

Digital ticketing and cashless concessions will be maintained to ensure the health and safety of fans.

