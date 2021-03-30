Menu

Watch
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor advances to first Final Four in 71 years

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Conroy/AP
Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) and Matthew Mayer (24) celebrate a play against Arkansas during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NCAA Arkansas Baylor Basketball
Posted at 11:10 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 00:15:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Baylor Bears men's basketball team is heading to its first Final Four in the modern NCAA Tournament era after defeating Arkansas.

Baylor jumped out to a 46-38 halftime lead behind 11 points from Jared Butler and 12 points from MaCio Teague.

The Bears forced 10 Arkansas turnovers in the first half, but the Razorbacks shot 63 percent from the floor and 3-4 from three to keep the margin in single digits.

In the second half, Arkansas would come within four points a few times, but they could not overtake the Bears.

Baylor held the Hogs without a made basket for more than eight minutes. Arkansas missed 12 straight shots in that stretch.

Teague finished as the game's leading scorer with 22 points.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education