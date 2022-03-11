Watch
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor advances in Big 12 Tournament behind record-breaking defense

Nicki Collen
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Baylor head coach Nicki Collen cheers her team on against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Nicki Collen
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 16:17:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No. 4 Baylor put together a historic defensive performance, holding Oklahoma State without a single first quarter point, on its way to a 76-36 win in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

It is the first time in program history Baylor held an opponent scoreless in the first quarter of a game.

The Bears were led defensively by senior forward Queen Egbo, who recorded four first quarter blocks. Baylor also forced seven turnovers to take a 23-0 lead through the first period.

Offensively, Baylor shared the ball effectively in the first half. Seven of the eight Bears who saw the floor scored at least three points. Ja'mee Asberry was the leading scorer at halftime with 10 points.

In the second half, freshman Kendra Gillespie got considerable playing time, and walk-on Andea Katramodos checked in to the game.

With the win, Baylor advances to the tournament semifinals, where they will play Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019