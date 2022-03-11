Baylor advances in Big 12 Tournament behind record-breaking defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No. 4 Baylor put together a historic defensive performance, holding Oklahoma State without a single first quarter point, on its way to a 76-36 win in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

It is the first time in program history Baylor held an opponent scoreless in the first quarter of a game.

The Bears were led defensively by senior forward Queen Egbo, who recorded four first quarter blocks. Baylor also forced seven turnovers to take a 23-0 lead through the first period.

Offensively, Baylor shared the ball effectively in the first half. Seven of the eight Bears who saw the floor scored at least three points. Ja'mee Asberry was the leading scorer at halftime with 10 points.

In the second half, freshman Kendra Gillespie got considerable playing time, and walk-on Andea Katramodos checked in to the game.

With the win, Baylor advances to the tournament semifinals, where they will play Oklahoma.

