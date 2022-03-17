25 Sports: Back in the Dance

The Baylor Bears are back in the dance as a No. 1 seed for the second straight season.

25 Sports Anchor Jack Allen broke down the bracket, Baylor's first round matchup as well as an in-depth look at the Baylor women's basketball team and their quest for a championship in the 25 Sports special, "Back in the Dance."

You can watch that special here.

25 Sports Special: Back in the Dance

The Baylor men's basketball team opens the NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State Thursday at 1 p.m. The Baylor women tip things off against Hawaii Friday at 3 p.m.