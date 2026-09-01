BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The ATX Bulls are preparing for their inaugural professional arena football season in 2027, with home games set at the Huntington Bank Expo Center in Belton.

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ATX Bulls bring professional arena football to Central Texas in 2027

The organization hosted player tryouts this past weekend as coaches and ownership began building the franchise's very first roster.

Co-owners Cody Trapp and Richmond McGhee — a Texas Longhorn national champion — say they want the Bulls to offer more than just football.

Paxton Graf

"The reason why I started this football team is for the community. Everything we do is gonna be for the community," Trapp said.

"We want this to be a show that is family friendly and that the parents feel comfortable bringing their kids to, and it's more than just coming to see a football game," McGhee said.

The team is based out of Austin, but ownership says Belton made sense because of its central location and community atmosphere.

Former Texas Longhorn standout and NFL veteran Kenny Vaccaro is taking over as head coach — his first coaching role since retiring from the NFL.

"I love the challenge. I'm about community. That was a core value for us, and it excited me … Whether it's youth events, whether it's marketing campaigns, anything we can do to get our team involved with the community and build that relationship and build that trust," Vaccaro said.

The season kicks off in April. More information about the team's schedule is available on their website here

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