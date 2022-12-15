Albany upends Mart, 41-21, in 2A Division II state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Mart Panthers’ quest for a ninth state championship came up one game short, as the Panthers fell to Albany in the Class 2A-II state championship, 41-21.

This marks the third straight season Mart has lost in either the state semifinals or state championship game.

The Panthers fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter after Albany scored following a Mart interception.

Mart quickly countered on a touchdown throw from Jonah Ross to Brandon Lundy with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter which knotted the game at 7.

The two exchanged scores in the second quarter before another Mart turnover helped propel the Tigers to a 28-14 halftime lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the Panthers in the second half.

Due to a Mart mistake during the coin toss, Albany received the ball to start both the first and second halves.

The Tigers used that additional possession to push the lead to 20 after the first drive of the second half.

From there, Mart’s comeback attempt proved futile. Ross connected with Lundy for another touchdown pass, but the Panthers could not slow down a potent Albany running game.

In the end, Albany’s offense drained the remaining time with a methodical fourth quarter drive to help seal a state championship.