COLLEGE STATION , Texas — In a stunning upset, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies lost their first game of the season, falling by 17-14 to Appalachian State.

The Aggie offense struggled all day, putting up just seven first-half points.

In the second half, Devon Achane tied the game with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown, but Texas A&M could not complete the comeback.

With the loss, the Aggies fall to 1-1. They play Miami next Saturday at Kyle Field.