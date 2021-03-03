2021 Bishop Louis Reicher's Boy's Basketball team makes history with bi-district championship

WACO, TX — For the first time in 40 years, the Bishop Louis Reicher Boy’s Basketball team are bi-district champions.

In just two years, Head Coach Cody Schilling has transformed a struggling team into a top program in TAPPS 3A Basketball.

The Cougars earned their 15th straight win after defeating Covenant Christian in the TAPPS 3A Bi-District Championship game.

“We’ve done something that nobody else has done in a very long time, so it's exciting that we are the first people to come through here in a long time and create history,” said point guard Andre Williams II.

“It’s not going to get easier from here. The teams are just going to get tougher. We have to stay locked in and keep battling like we do as a team,” said teammate and point guard, Corey Long.

Under Schilling, the 2020 Cougars are making history with their first district championship in 25 years and their first bi-district championship in 40 years.

“There’s a buzz around here," said Schilling. "The last couple years, we’ve just been trying to grow this basketball program, and it feels like we are finally starting to scratch the surface a little bit.”

“He brought energy, fire. He brought a group of boys that haven’t really played together in one year and kinda brought us together as one,” said forward, EJ Boarman.

“He’s the first coach that ever believed in me. He’s the first person in my basketball career to give me a chance,” said Williams.

Coach Schilling began his coaching career as a head coach for Mount Marty University, where he took on rebuilding a struggling Lancer program that had only won 11 games in four seasons.

In just two seasons, Coach Schilling led them to 13 wins and paved the Lancer’s future for success. Now, history seems to repeat itself.

“In two years here, we have kinda done the same thing. Last year was a rebuilding year. We were a couple games below .500 but we really competed," said Schilling. "I just can't say enough about the families and the kids here and the love that everyone has being a Cougar and being at Bishop Reicher.”

“This team brings a lot of energy. Brings a lot of energy in practice, in games. Whenever we are ready to play, we are ready to play,” said guard, Eli Cummings.

The team is not even close to finished yet as Coach Schilling and the Cougars hope to continue to make history and put the Bishop Louis Reicher Boy’s Basketball program back on the map.