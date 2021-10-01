McDonald’s Is Bringing Back The Popular McRib Sandwich Nationwide

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a fan of McDonald’s famous McRib sandwich, we have some good news: The fast-food chain is bringing the sandwich back across the U.S.!

People who love the McRib usually go bonkers when they hear it’s back on the menu, as it only shows up sporadically, usually for a limited time and not at all locations. This time is no different, so don’t expect the McRib to be around forever. McDonald’s says the sauce-slathered sandwich will be available “beginning Nov. 1 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.”

If you’re wondering if the unique sandwich will be available in your neck of the woods, you can check McDonald’s McRib locator when the time comes.

The McRib was last here in December 2020, and it now has a 40-year history. The sandwich originally launched back in 1981, in Kansas City. If you’ve never had a McRib, it features seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

“In the ’80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, senior archives manager at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

Kids are likely to be more excited by a different announcement McDonald’s made recently: The chain released 50 Disney-themed Happy Meal toys to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Disney/McDonald's

Each of the toys features a different beloved Disney character, and the Happy Meal boxes will be decked out in Magic Kingdom’s iconic Cinderella Castle.

Disney/McDonald's

Are you excited about the return of the McRib?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.