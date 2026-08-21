SHUTDOWN: Deadly crash closes Interstate 35 at the Leon River Bridge in Belton

BELTON, Texas — I-35 North in Belton was completely shut down on Thursday night, after one person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Belton at the Leon River Bridge. One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A DPS spokesperson tells 25 News the investigation is ongoing, but witness reports indicate this could be a result of racing on the highway. The crash scene is described as "huge," with troopers reporting scattered debris all over the interstate.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto a service road as investigators work teh scene. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.

