GOP strategist Craig Peterson discusses the Haley for Harris group in Wisconsin

On this edition of The Race Weekend, moderator Joe. St. George talks with former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan about how Democrats can appeal to Midwest voters, the upcoming vice presidential debate, and the gender divide in American politics. St. George also speaks with Politico’s California Bureau Chief Christopher Cadelago about reporting from inside the Harris campaign. Plus, veteran GOP Strategist Craig Peterson joins the show to discuss his work with the Haley for Harris group in Wisconsin. National Correspondent Liz Landers sits down for an interview with former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer about his USAFacts initiative while St. George’s Campaign Confidential looks at why it is so important to register to vote. All this while Politico Data and Finance Reporter Jessica Piper joins Scripps News Senior National Correspondent Charles Benson, Political Analyst Steve Schmidt and Liz Landers for our Inside the Race Panel