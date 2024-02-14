Valentine’s Day may get a lot of hype over gifts and dinners, but at the heart of it all is spreading love and joy to others. Sending a Valentine to a child who needs love and support is a meaningful way to share the spirit of this holiday.

Several children’s hospitals around the country have programs where anyone can send a virtual Valentine to patients. Can you imagine the smile on their faces when they receive their own Valentine today?

Sending a Valentine to any of the several hospitals we found participating in a Valentine’s Day card giveaway is simple and free! It takes just a minute of your time, and it will bring joy to a child and their family going through a difficult time in their lives.

We went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Send a Free Valentine e-card website and were thrilled to see the different options available to make the Valentine special. All of the designs feature art created by St. Jude survivors, like this one:

Once you get to the site, you only have to move through three easy steps:

Click the ‘Create a Card’ button. Look through the different e-card designs available. There are several adorable options you can choose. After you choose your card, you can either write a personalized message or include a pre-written message. Sign your card and click send. That’s it!

We sent a couple of cards in mere minutes, and it made us feel amazing.

If you’re looking for other hospitals where kids can use a special Valentine’s Day message, here are additional locations that have similar e-card programs:

Add more kindness to your Valentine’s Day by giving some love to kids and families who can use the extra encouragement.

You can send a Valentine’s Day card to children in St. Jude and other hospitals originally appeared on Simplemost.com