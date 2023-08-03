The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever bought a pair of Crocs, you know they’re reasonably priced — but not dirt cheap. However, today you can buy a pair of Crocs slides or sandals in select sizes for only $10 on Amazon. That’s up to 70% off the usual price.

Croc slides are great to wear because of their comfort and support — and because their “Croslite” material molds to your feet. They only come in whole sizes, so the company says you may need to size down to the next whole size.

Here are some of the current deals we found:

These adorable two-strap sandals are water-ready (designed to “channel water away”) and are easy to slide on and off.

Buy Crocs 2-Strap Sandals at Amazon for $10 (was $39.99).

Only select colors of these Croc slides are on sale for as low as $10, but there are some other good discounts here, too. The slides also offer lightweight cushioning and foot-molding comfort.

Buy Crocs Unisex-Adult Baya Ii Slides Sandalat Amazon for as low as $10 (was $29.99).

These lightweight, sporty flip-flops have a foam sole with good traction. Only select colors and sizes are on sale, but it’s worth visiting the site to see what’s available — since there are discounts for other sizes as well.

Buy Crocs Unisex Adult Flip Flops for $10 (was $29.99).

Jibbitz Show Charms

Crocs is also known for giving its wearers opportunities to personalize their shoes in fun ways with Jibbitz shoe charms.

You can buy a pack of 30 charms for $8.99 or even a pack of 70 for $12.99. Why not have some fun with them?

Buy a 30-pack of Jibbitz shoe charms on Amazon for $8.99.

You can score $10 Crocs on Amazon by Jennifer Graham Kizer originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.