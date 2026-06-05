Rinse and repeat, more scattered showers on and off Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a rinse and repeat day as we experience scattered showers on and off Friday. With abundant moisture fueling storms near the gulf, our area will receive some of that precipitation as well as drawing from a low pressure area giving lift to storms coming away from San Antonio.

I have 50% of the central Texas area expecting some rain today. Mostly cloudy skies will begin to decrease as the day continues. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s which will make it feel slightly cooler than Thursday. Dew points will reach the low 70s, pushing the feels-like temperature to the low 90s.

Scattered showers will be on the ticket for Saturday as well. The difference is we may have a bit more thunder and lightning, but I am not expecting to see severe weather. Just strong winds and some lightning possible as these storms pass through on and off throughout the day. About 50% of the area should experience some rain. Keep this in mind when planning your Saturday.

On Sunday, rain chances decrease to 30% and we begin a drying out process. Friday through Sunday temps rise from the mid 80s to the upper 80s. On Monday we hit the low 90s as high pressure sets up. The workweek will have temperatures in the mid 90s. It will be hotter, clearer, humid and dry next week