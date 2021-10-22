REBOUND: Waco job fair brings several local companies looking to hire

WACO, Texas — A job fair is being held in Waco Friday and will bring in several local companies. Fort Hood soldiers will receive a $20 gas card just for attending.

Tons of jobs are up for grabs, offering competitive salaries.

Sherwin Williams is a household name as the paint maker has been in business for over 150 years now.

"We've been here in Waco over 30 years and job security is really important and we're able to offer that for people," Dawn Alvarado, Sherwin Williams Human Resources Manager in Waco told 25 News.

With 33,000 employees in more than 100 countries, there is a lot of room for growth within the company, according to Alvarado.

There are currently about 50 jobs up for grabs at the Sherwin Williams regional distribution center in Waco.

They need several truck drivers to ship paint and other supplies all over the region which includes several states.

Alvarado said drivers are crucial during the global supply chain issues, "We are not exempt from that in any way, but we are trying to do things to attract candidates and keep candidates as far as offering flexibility and this is a really great place to work. We're very focused on our employees."

The starting pay for drivers is competitive at $84,000 a year on average.

"Yeah, we try to stay on the higher end of the market," said Alvarado.

About 25 warehouse technicians are needed, both part-time and full-time.

Technicians make $20 to $22 an hour.

Across town, Ascencion Providence is hiring, to fill the growing need for medical professionals amid the pandemic.

"Healthcare systems across Texas are facing a staffing shortage and we here at Ascencion Providence have continued to recruit employees in order to keep up with all that growth that's happening," Ascencion Providence Waco Nurse Manager Laura Butler told 25 News.

This faith-based healthcare system has tons of open career opportunities, including nurses and LVNs, along with patient care, lab, and pharmacy technicians.

"Some of these are entry-level positions," Butler said. "Some of our patient care technicians they're non-licensed but it's a great way to kind of get your foot in the door."

Several other employers are also hiring including Baylor, Magnolia, Mars Wrigley, McLennan County, Top Golf and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Find Your Waco Life Fair.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Freedom Fountain, next to the Waco Convention Center.