New restaurant brings new experience to Waco dining scene

WACO, TX — After months of construction, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is set to open, bringing a new experience to the Waco dining scene.

"A lot of stress, like I said but finally everything come together and we're finished," said Shuang Lin, owner of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse in Waco. "We got hit with COVID-19 last year and it slowed down the construction period. We were supposed to be finished within a year and now we're in our seventeenth month."

Lin says hiring is a bit tough in the market right now and they're short about one-third of the wait staff.

"I have been here for a while and Waco is growing every day and so fast, and I think that something like these needs to be in Waco here," said Lin.

Lin says the main selling point is to gather families and have fun around the grill.

"The kids love it with the fire and cooking on hibachis, and our kitchen entrées are really delicious I would say that. Something that not many restaurants in Waco are able to serve," Lin said.

The new restaurant officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday, June 17.

