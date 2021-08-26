Farmer's market exposure helps Waco's Quesadilla Factory expand

WACO, TX — The Quesadilla Factory booth at the Downtown Waco Farmer's Market is a celebration of Mexican culture.

After 3 years of serving up homemade tortillas packed with flavor and piping hot, owner Reynaldo Moralez is expanding.

"It's a dream come true," Moralez tells 25 News as the next phase of his business is about to start.

Moralez just got the green light from the health department this week to begin operating his new food truck.

"We're excited yes!" Moralez says.

He gives credit to Waco's weekly Farmer's Market, which Bethel Erickson-Bruce is an organizer of.

She tells us it's a sort of launchpad for local businesses to branch out from, including Dichotomy, Milo's All Day, and Harvest on 25th.

"So, we have a good track record of being a place for people to launch with low overhead and move onto something more permanent, " Erickson-Bruce explained.

Moralez is still cooking up plans for the future.

"As we look for the bigger picture, we've acquired some property on the north side of Waco," Moralez revealed. "Our goal is to have the northside food court."

The idea is to bring in multiple food trucks and possibly a play area for children.

"We just want to make it a family-oriented location where we can have the community enjoy that community together," Moralez said.

His dreams are coming true.

"We're living that American dream out. Hard work and persistence allows you to be able to live your dream out here in the United States," Moralez said.

He plans to hit the road with his food truck as early as mid-September.

"Look out for us because we're coming, Waco!" Moralez said.

The new food court is still a couple of years down the road.

For now, Quesadilla Factory is available at the Downtown Waco Farmer's Market which happens every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Organizers tell 25 News the pandemic is actually good for the Farmer's Market.

Before the pandemic, they were making a combined $800,000 per year.

Now, they're making anywhere from $35,000 to $45,000 each Saturday.

They just hit $1.2 million in sales, year to date.

These local vendors are on track to do even better next year.