Band of Brothers BBQ bouncing back after setbacks from pandemic, winter storm

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A lot of Central Texas businesses were forced to close down because of the pandemic or damage caused by the winter storm earlier this year and some have managed to bounce back.

Band of Brothers BBQ was drastically impacted by the pandemic in 2020 and then devastated by the winter storm earlier this year but now, they're on track to be back and better than ever.

In late 2019 Band of Brothers BBQ opened its doors in Killeen but then the pandemic took the world by storm.

Less than a year later in business and owner James Crawford was forced to close up shop.

”COVID happened after the first 4 months we were open. We were doing big and great things, getting our name out there and then COVID. Since then, it’s been an uphill just battle,” said James Crawford.

Band of Brothers closed down in October of 2020 and it wasn’t until February of this year that they were able to find a new location in Harker Heights.

A good thing but another stroke of bad timing as the devastating winter storm was right around the corner.

”The winter storm just kicked our teeth right back down our throats and we’ve been having to redo a bunch of drywall, plumbing and get the building back to standing where it was again,” said Crawford.

It wasn’t just interior damage, the storm also destroyed the deck in the back.

Thanks to friends stepping up to help out, the damage inside and the deck out back is nearly rebuilt and done so with the hopes of withstanding another storm.

”I hope it does you know. I mean, I could sit there and tell you, yeah but God is the one in control you know. We don’t control nothing,” said Adam Rena, Crawford’s Friend and owner of GNA Welding.

Whether the deck holds up or not, friends like Adam Rena are just happy to be able to lend a helping hand to a friend and local veteran.

”They served our country and they’ve done their part and I'm just trying to help out,” said Rena.

With money short and about to run out, Crawford has a message for everyone who was able to lend their time, tools and expertise, "To anyone lending us even five minutes of time to help us out, we can’t thank you enough. We’re right at the finish line. So, all the hard work of everybody is going to pay off.”

Band of Brothers is still facing one major hurdle, finding the last bit of money they need to reopen.

They hope to have their doors open by the middle of October but, that all depends on if they can find the money to do so.