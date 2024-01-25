Raheem Morris hired as head coach by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made the announcement.

Morris is a familiar name in Atlanta, having served as the Falcons' interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He previously coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SEE MORE: Jim Harbaugh returning to NFL to coach Chargers

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com