Use Vaseline under your eyes for an inexpensive, glowy beauty hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Vaseline is a simple, cost-effective way to lock in moisture. The petroleum jelly-based product been used for everything from repairing cracked heels to protecting pets’ paws and soothing scrapes and burns. It can even remove eye makeup, help perfume last longer and protect against diaper rash. So we weren’t that surprised when we heard there’s a Vaseline hack trending on TikTok.

A search for “Vaseline under eyes” brings up thousands of people raving about this trick and several experts explaining how it works. You simply dab some onto the fragile skin under your eyes each night in place of eye cream to lock in moisture. The added hydration plumps up skin and can help reduce fine lines. As an occlusive product, Vaseline creates a physical barrier that holds onto moisture.

“Pure 100% petrolatum is the most effective occlusive moisturizer and it prevents 99% of water loss while you sleep,” Dr. Muneeb Shah, also known as DermDoctor, says in a TikTok explaining the benefits of putting Vaseline under eyes.

Shah recommends applying a gentle moisturizer first, then dabbing on a layer of Vaseline to create a barrier that keeps skin moisturized all night. However, he advises caution if you are prone to milia, or small white bumps around the eyes. The dermatologist also told Buzzfeed that using Vaseline alone won’t erase dark eye circles due to hyperpigmentation, or turn back the clock. For best results, layer Vaseline on top of an eye cream that targets those issues.

But he’s not the only one who swears by this versatile jelly. “Euphoria” actor Sydney Sweeney recently shared in a Harper’s BAZAAR video that classic Vaseline is her favorite eye cream. She even went as far as calling it “a life-changer.”

“I was finding that a lot of under-eye cream or oils or whatever products were not working for me like it would make my makeup sit strange,” she explains in the video. “And I felt like my eyes were getting dry or it just wasn’t right. And then I started doing this and you guys, it’s been a life-changer.”

Lucky for us, Vaseline is widely available and highly affordable. You can even order it on Amazon.

You can try the Vaseline under-eye hack yourself for only a few dollars. Amazon offers the classic Vaseline BlueSeal pure petroleum jelly in several sizes, starting with a travel-friendly 3.4 fluid ounce package. With more than 10,000 global ratings, this product has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Its non-drying formula is a great way to achieve a healthy glow.

Would you ever use this Vaseline under-eye trick to maximize your skin’s moisture?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.