President Biden to deliver his 3rd State of the Union address

President Joe Biden will give his third State of the Union address Thursday, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern.

According to the White House, President Biden was closely involved with crafting the speech. He is expected to use the moment to reach a wide American audience about his administration's achievements both domestically and abroad.

Watch Scripps News' live coverage leading up to the address

The economy

The White House has highlighted wide-ranging economic achievements in President Biden's term so far, including reductions to inflation and unemployment and new investment in U.S. manufacturing and businesses.

"It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told," President Biden said in selected remarks released before the address Thursday. "America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up."

In the coming days, President Biden is expected to propose a new budget that raises corporate taxes and taxes on the ultra-wealthy. Combined, the measures are projected to cut $3 trillion from the national deficit.

The administration has continued payouts under the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021. Since the last State of the Union address in 2023, the administration has awarded billions of dollars to improve improve rail safety, strengthen the electric grid and address aging municipal water service systems.

The White House has also maintained a continued focus on eliminating or reducing student debt, working to reach eligible groups sometimes a few hundred thousand borrowers at a time.

Abortion

President Biden has made protecting abortion rights and reproductive health care a key part of his campaign this year. In speeches he has rallied around restoring the protections lost when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America," President Biden said in selected remarks released before the address. "But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again."

Notable guests of the Bidens at this year's address have personal ties to women's health issues.

Kate Cox, who sued Texas after she was denied an abortion, will attend the speech.

Latorya Beasley, who was using in vitro fertilization and had her embryo transfer canceled when Alabama's Supreme Court upended the legality of services in the state, will also be in attendance.

Immigration

The Biden administration has urged Congress to act on border security. President Biden told lawmakers in January that he would sign a bill that passed as soon as it was available.

But the latest attempt at a border deal died when Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan package that also included aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Israel-Hamas war

At the State of the Union, President Biden is expected to announce a temporary port on the coast of Gaza to increase the volume of humanitarian aid reaching the country.

The administration airdropped food aid earlier this month following an incident in which Palestinians were killed while retrieving aid materials from a ground convoy. Witnesses said Israeli troops fired on surging civilians, reportedly killing more than 100 people.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has pushed for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that would have included the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Israel backed out of the deal in early March.

Trump

President Biden is using the speech to outline his vision for future governance, framing a second term as an alternative to Donald Trump.

"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy," President Biden said, in prepared remarks released ahead of the address. "A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me."

His campaign has released ads targeting Trump over rambling comments during campaign events and warning against Trump's statements that he would not support NATO.

President Biden holds a 38% approval rating, according to a poll by the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Sixty-one percent of respondents disapprove of his presidency.

The Republican response

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to the 2024 State of the Union. Britt, 42, is the youngest female senator and first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama.

