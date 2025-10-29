You can now check 2026 Obamacare plan prices — but costs could still rise

The “window shopping” period has opened for individuals looking to purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, also known as Obamacare.

While people can now compare available plans, they cannot make a purchase until Nov. 1, when open enrollment begins. Shoppers will have until Jan. 15, 2026, to select their coverage.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the price of marketplace plans has increased this year. Nearly 60% of eligible re-enrollees will have access to a plan in their chosen category that costs $50 or less per month after tax credits — down from 83% last year — meaning fewer people will find low-cost options and more will likely pay higher premiums.

A separate analysis by KFF found that insurers are raising prices an average of 26% for 2026 coverage. The report said benchmark silver plan premiums — which determine the value of federal tax credits — are set to rise 17% in states that run their own marketplaces and 30% in states that use HealthCare.gov.

The rising cost of health care has also become a flashpoint in Washington during the government shutdown. Democrats are demanding concessions to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year, arguing that millions of Americans will face higher premiums if Congress doesn’t act. Republicans say the government should reopen first and debate health care later.

For now, the prices shown on HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces assume those enhanced subsidies will continue. If Congress allows them to expire, the actual out-of-pocket costs could be much higher when coverage takes effect in 2026.

