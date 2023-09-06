Police seek witnesses in Dodgers' Julio Urías arrest

Police are seeking witnesses to the weekend arrest of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías.

Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.

DPS on Wednesday issued a brief statement confirming the arrest for a violation of Penal Code 273.5, which is corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Corporal injury on a spouse requires a bodily injury being willfully caused by physical force and is a felony.

DPS offered no details on the circumstances of the arrest, but asked for any witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact them.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday. He is due in court on Sept. 27.

Major League Baseball is investigating Urías.

He is not with the Dodgers in Miami, where they are playing a three-game series against the Marlins. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday and the team has yet to announce a replacement.

The 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was previously arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition that he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy since it was established in 2015.

