Pay raises and new compensation plan for Killeen ISD employees

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District is raising pay for employees throughout the district after the Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a new compensation plan.

New teachers will receive a starting pay of $59,160. Teachers with three to four years of experience will get a $2,500 increase, while $5,000 increase is approved for teachers with five or more years of experience.

“Our incredible staff set the gold standard every day — pouring their talent, care, and dedication into our students and schools. This pay increase is one way we can honor the shining work they do and invest in the bright future they help create for every student in Killeen ISD,” Dr. Jo Ann Fey, superintendent of schools, said.

Paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees like custodians, bus drivers and school nutrition workers will see 3% raise for the 2025-26 school year.

The district also set a $13-per-hour minimum wage, ensuring any employee not brought to that rate by the 3% raise will receive a higher pay.

