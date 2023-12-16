Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77

Colin Burgess, a founding member of the rock band AC/DC, has died at 77.

The Australian native was the original drummer for the band since its formation in 1973. No cause of death was immediately given.

At the band's inception, Burgess joined lead vocalist Dave Evans, along with Malcolm Young, Angus Young and Larry Van Kriedt, as the band was first starting to gain popularity.

A year later, he left the group and was replaced by its next drummer Phil Rudd, who went on to play for them during multiple stints becoming their best-known drummer.

When Bon Scott became the band's lead singer, Burgess returned to AC/DC to appear and tour as they continued to play for fans during their years of success.

Burgess was a successful musician internationally and in Australia, playing with another Australian group called The Masters Apprentices who topped the charts in the late-1960s and early 1970s.

Burgess formed the group His Majesty with his brother Denny and two others, and then formed the group the Burgess Brothers Band years later.

He was a member of another group, the Dead Singer Band, that played tributes to dead Australian singers, according to a discography by Ultimate Classic Rock.

His group The Masters Apprentices were honored in 1998 with an induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.

