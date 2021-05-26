We're Open: Waco Furniture Warehouse

Memorial Day is known for honoring service members, spending time with family and deals deals deals.

We stopped by a store that will be packed this weekend, to hear how they launched a successful business during the pandemic and they're still going strong.

Small town values in the heart of Waco.

"I was raised in Waco. Been here all my life and we've been in the furniture business for almost 20 years. Waco is growing and we like being a part of that. And interact with the community and pass on great deals," said General Manager Kelly Gray.

Gray manages Waco Furniture Warehouse which opened in last year in the middle of the pandemic.

"Warehouse is in our name and we like to pass that on to the consumer," said Gray.

Some of those shoppers come for Magnolia but leave with a piece of Waco with them.

"Magnolia brings people into town. I've had people from Alaska to Hawaii and Maine. Sometimes they'll take something with them. Love to take it back. We have loaded people going back to Michigan. They appreciate the great value we have," said Gray.

Being able to grow during a challenging season has been a point of pride as they partner with other local businesses to always help each other out. The American and Waco way.

"To be a part of it all has been very unique and special I think," said Gray.

They're going to be open extra hours Memorial Day Weekend including Sunday and Monday. You can learn more by going to https://www.facebook.com/Waco-Furniture-Warehouse-106993957805462.