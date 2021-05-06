We're Open: Hometown Bakery

WACO, TX — If you bake it, they will come. Hungry customers that is even during the pandemic.

"We never really stopped. We did things a lot different. But everything changed and everybody figured out a different way to do what they needed to do. And we're still doing it," said Hometown Bakery Owner Diane Nowlin.

Nowlin has been in the food industry for more than thirty years.

"The food industry is a hard industry so you have to love it to want to keep doing it and I do," she said.

Hometown Bakery makes the rounds around Waco.

"We have tons of catering. Lots of catering. We can do anything from gourmet to hot dogs," said Nowlin.

Which they make a lot of because they also do concessions for Robinson Little League. So batter up for some tasty baked goods!

"I love to bake. I love to cook in general. It's a stress reliever for me. So the people that know me are like, aren't you mad or something? You want to bake something? But that's my favorite part," she said.

You can check out more at wacohometownbakery.com.

