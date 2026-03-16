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One dead in four-vehicle crash in Milam County; DPS says reports of a school bus involved are false

DPS says Highway 36 between CR 241A to CR 237 is closed; drivers told to expect delays, asked to avoid the area
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25 News
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MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety tells 25 News one person was killed in a four-car crash in Milam County.

DPS said it happened Monday morning on Highway 36, between CR 241A and CR 237. There were reports on social media that the crash involved a school bus, but DPS said those are false. The roadway is closed as first responders work the scene and will likely be shut down for some time.

Drivers should expect delays or look for an alternate route, as DPS said. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

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