NFL boasts massive TV audience for Sunday's Lions-49ers game

Sunday's NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers on Fox was watched by over 56 million Americans, bringing home, for now, the largest TV audience since last year's Super Bowl.

That could change, however, when CBS announces its data from Sunday's AFC Championship. That game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, which was played earlier in the day, is also expected to have drawn a huge television audience.

According to Fox, viewership for this year's NFC Championship was up 19% from a year ago. It was the NFC Championship's largest TV audience since a 2012 overtime thriller between the Giants and 49ers.

Fox said viewership Sunday peaked between 9 and 9:15 p.m. ET as the 49ers completed the comeback victory over the Lions to clinch a berth into next month's Super Bowl. Over 58.9 million people were tuned in at the peak of the broadcast.

The game was also well-watched within the Detroit and San Francisco markets. According to Fox, 79% of televisions turned on in the Detroit market were tuned in to the game. San Francisco, which hosted the game, had 78% of the region's active televisions tuned in.

One week earlier, the NFL boasted its largest Divisional Round TV viewership ever as more than 50 million were tuned in to CBS to watch Kansas City defeat Buffalo.

The large TV audience comes as no surprise. According to Variety, all 14 of the most-watched TV events of 2023 included the NFL.

