'Zero tolerance': Coryell County man facing cruelty to livestock animals charges: Sheriff

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – A 34-year-old Coryell County man, accused of abandoning 14 horses, is facing 14 counts of cruelty to livestock animals.

Colton Hale was arrested last week after the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received information that the horses’ owners had not been seen since May 2.

Three horses were found dead. The 11 surviving horses were in "bad shape," the sheriff's office said.

“These horses were in a terrible situation, and I am happy they have been removed and are receiving the care and attention they deserve,” Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams said in a news release.

“Sometimes the ideas of neglect or cruelty to animals can be subjective, but this is an apparent case of cruelty through abandonment when the owners made the decision to stop providing even basic care for these horses.

“We have zero tolerance for cruelty to animals, whether they be livestock or pets, in Coryell County and I think this situation illustrates that. Our only hope is that these animals continue to improve and can live out their lives in loving, caring homes.”

A property owner, who said they couldn’t care for the horses, met with a Coryell County Livestock Deputy on Aug. 4.

“At the property near Topsey, the deputy observed ‘several round bale feeders on the property that were empty,’ as well as ‘three troughs filled with water and no grass anywhere on the property,’” the news release said.

No hay was also observed, the release said.

“Walking through the property, the deputy observed a large brown horse carcass on the north side of the house,” according to the release. “The property owner also advised the deputy there were two other horse carcasses in the northwest pasture.

“The 11 surviving horses were in ‘bad shape,’ with bones seen protruding from their heads, ribs, and hips.’”

The horses were released to the sheriff’s office on Aug. 5, the release said.

Taken into custody last Thursday in Gatesville, Hale was jailed on bonds totaling $35,000. He was released on bond from the Coryell County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 19.

"Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine up to $4,000," the release said.

The investigation continues, the release said, and “additional arrests are anticipated.”

