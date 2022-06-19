Watch
'You're not getting robbed': Breaking Bad star slams Americans over gas prices

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 19:01:07-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 'Breaking Bad' actor is not mincing words when it comes to his sentiments on raising gas prices.

Actor Dean Norris, best known for his role as 'Hank' on the AMC hit series, sparked quite an online debate recently.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, Norris said that exploding gas prices are a result of a "fair market."

"You are not getting 'robbed' at the pump," Norris tweeted.

"You're paying fair market prices for a commodity,

"If you love Capitalism so much ****"

As of June 19, the national average for gas is currently over $4.98 per gallon, the AAA reports.

Prior to this recent spike, the highest price on average was recorded back in July 2008 at $4.114 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
