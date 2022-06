GROVES, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Jaiceon Robertson, a four-year-old child who is believed to be in grave danger.

Robertson, a young black boy, was last seen wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts in Groves, Texas.

Robertson has scars on his arms, stomach, and legs.

The suspect is believed to be a black male with tattoos on his upper body.

No description of his age or height was provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.