Watch Now
News

Actions

'You can't f-ing do the right thing because you're a bunch of frauds'

UMHB confirms women's basketball coach no longer with school after court tirade
UMHB Mark Morefield
KXXV
UMHB Mark Morefield
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 20:19:52-05

BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor has parted ways with women's head basketball coach Mark Morefield after video shows him launching an expletive-filled tirade towards Cru players on the court.

UMHB officials confirmed to 25 News that Morefield was "no longer employed" with the university but failed to disclose if he resigned or officials terminated his employment.

Mark Morefield
UMHB officials tell 25 News the university has parted ways with women's basketball head coach Mark Morefield.

A university spokesperson said Kendra Foreman, the team's assistant coach, would be the interim head coach.

One former Lady Cru player posted a heartfelt account of her time on the team led by Morefield including a video showing the coach hurling expletives with aggressive body language toward the female players.

25 News reached out to Morefield for comment, but his attorney said they will be releasing a statement shortly on the matter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019