Yacht named 'Elusive' burns down, sinks into river: Video

(CNN) — No one was hurt when a 70-foot yacht burst into flames and sank in waters between Maine and New Hampshire.

Authorities say the yacht, called 'elusive' sank in the Piscataqua River near Kittery, Maine Saturday.

It was heading to Wentworth marina when a passenger saw that black smoke billowing from the ship’s lower deck,

Within minutes, the boat was shrouded in smoke, passengers told state police.

Three passengers — age 67-year-old Arthur Watson, 57-year-old Diane Watson, and 33-year-old Jarrod Tubbs — as well as two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat was engulfed in flames.

They were treated at a nearby hospital and were released.

The cause of the is unknown.