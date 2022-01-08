Wyoming mayor resigns after off-color texts become public

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The mayor of Wyoming’s third-largest city has resigned after text messages she sent with off-color and denigrating remarks became public.

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King announced her resignation Thursday, two days after apologizing for the texts about City Council members and other local officials, the Gillette News-Record reported.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone, but I recognize that I have hurt people and damaged relationships,” Carter-King wrote in her resignation letter.

A more than 400-page transcript containing thousands of text messages between Carter-King and former City Administrator Patrick Davidson became public this week. In them, she called one council member a “bumbling idiot” and “blathering buffoon.”

Davidson, who left office in February, 2021, for undisclosed reasons, provided the texts from November, 2019, to June, 2020, to the City Council in an email Dec. 31, according to city officials.

The City Council planned a special meeting Friday to appoint a new mayor.

Carter-King became mayor in 2015. She previously served on the city council.