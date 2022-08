Write-in votes to decide town council winner in rural US town

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — A deadline to qualify for an open seat on a South Carolina town’s council ended without any candidates filing to have their names placed on the ballot.

A Sept. 13 special election has been set to replace outgoing Chapin Councilwoman Kay Hollis, who resigned from the five-person town council last month. No candidates filed with the Lexington County Election Commission for the open seat by the noon Friday deadline.

Elections Director Lenice Shoemaker confirmed to The State that the election will proceed without any listed candidates on the ballot and a write-in option. The person who receives the most write-in votes will fill the council seat until the end of Hollis’ term in November 2023.

Chapin has about 1,800 people and is located 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Columbia, near the north shore of Lake Murray.