World's smallest Buc-ee's reappears in West Texas

MARATHON, Texas — The smallest Buc-ee's in Texas has reappeared in between two West Texas towns near Marfa. It's located about halfway between Sanderson and Marathon on Highway 90.

According to reporting from Texas Monthly, photos and buzz about the tiny Buc-ee's popped up at the beginning of April 2022.

Then, the sign and iconic beaver disappeared just days later.

In a previous statement, Buc-ee's said it didn't own the location. Given the barbed wire in front, it's also likely not open to public.

Somebody built the World’s Smallest Buc-ee’s



Then it was taken down.



And now it’s back… pic.twitter.com/VciEeE689o — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) June 23, 2023

But the small store that would likely fit in a regular-sized Buc-ee's bathroom is open for photos. It's already making the rounds online as a social media sensation.

We've listed the location below if you'd like to venture out yourself: