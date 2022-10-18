13 killed after Russian warplane crashes near apartment building

MOSCOW (AP) — Thirteen people died after a Russian warplane crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov.

Three of those who died Monday had jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.

The Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission.

The fire was caused when tons of fuel exploded on impact.

The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely.

After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 13 people died, and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

Three children were among the dead, authorities said.

More than 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was made aware of the incident and had ministers of health and emergencies, along with the local governor, go to the site, the Kremlin said.

Monday's accident is the 10th reported non-combat crash involving a Russian warplane since the country invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.