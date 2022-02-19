Watch
News

Actions

Worker fatally run over by street sweeper he drove

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: KXXV)
(Source: MGN)
Crash
Posted at 12:58 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 13:58:02-05

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — A worker driving a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Florida supermarket has died after a crash sent him flying out of the sweeper truck into its path as it kept moving forward, running over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 57-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt. The agency said the driver of the other car suffered serious injuries.

The truck operator had left the parking of a Publix supermarket in Brandon, Florida to make a U-turn and get back into the lot, authorities said in a news release. The sweeper truck went into the path of another car, and this one crashed against the side of the street sweeper, officials said.

The worker was ejected and then run over by the sweeper.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019