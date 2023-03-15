Former KXXV anchor serves as inspiration for women in journalism

WACO, Texas — For decades male journalists dominated TV news, but that didn't stop former KXXV anchor Ann Harder pursuing a career in journalism.

"I was told by someone in authority that men don't want to hear hard news read by a female voice," Harder said. "I thought well I can't change the fact I have a female voice so we'll see."

Harder got her first job as a receptionist for a central Texas station at just 15 years old. After graduating from Baylor University, she had a long career in radio.

"I always kind of wondered what it would be like to be looking at a prompter and reading," she recalled. "At that time I was 40 and I thought to start a television career at 40? Men get distinguished, women just get older."

Despite a lack of female role models in the field, in 1996 she became that person for many other young women as an evening anchor for KXXV.

Harder quickly became a household name, living out her dreams and proving there is a place for women's voices in TV news.

"I'm blessed because I truly believe this was a gift from the lord to be able to do that," she said. "I just never really thought 'well I'm a woman broadcaster.' I just thought I had my role in the broadcast and trying to get the news on right and fairly as best as I could."

After more than two decades full of hard news, interesting interviews, fun segments and building lifelong friendships with her co-anchors. Harder decided to retire in 2020.

But that didn't last long as just one year later she picked up the Traveling Texas segment.

Twice a month she brings viewers to a new location, giving them a chance to explore different gems across the state and continuing to be an inspiration for women of all ages with dreams as big as your television.

"Never limit yourself into what you can or can't do," she encourages other women.