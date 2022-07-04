Woman shot in the face after flashing high beams in Fort Worth: Report

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face after an apparent case of road rage, police said.

As first reported by ABC 8, around 3:45 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on 820 North Beach Street in Fort Worth on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim had briefly turned on her high beams to tell an oncoming driver to lower their own, according to the Forth Worth Police Department.

Police believe this may have been the suspect's motive behind shooting at the woman's car just as they were passing each other.

The victim then drove to the 7-Eleven looking for help.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital in "good conditions."

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department's Gun Violence Unit at 817-392-4550 and mention report number 220052216.