Woman pleads guilty to reduce charge in fatal push from bus

Posted at 8:01 AM, Jan 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman originally charged with murder for allegedly causing a 74-year-old man’s death by pushing him off a bus has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Court records say Cadesha Bishop, 28, on Dec. 27 pleaded guilty in state District Court to abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death.

Serge Fournier died about a month after he landed on his head on a sidewalk about eight feet (2.4 meters) from the bus following a March 2019 encounter with Bishop, police said.

According to police, Fournier was pushed as he went to exit the bus at a stop after witnesses heard him tell Bishop, who had been yelling obscenities on the bus, “to be nicer to passengers.”

Police said Fournier never touched any of the steps after being pushed.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bishop faces eight to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 18.

