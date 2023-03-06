Woman killed leaving party in South Texas after verbal dispute with group of men: Sheriff's Office

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after getting shot following a verbal dispute involving a group of men at a party, police said.

Around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Veterans Road and Hall Acres Road in reference to a vehicle crash, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, police said they found the victim, Yocelin Rodriguez, 19, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Following interviews, police said witnesses told them Rodriguez was leaving a party when a verbal dispute ensued with a group of men.

Police said the men had been driving a dark-colored new model lifted Dodge Ram truck.

Police said the driver of the Dodge truck had pulled up next to Rodriguez's vehicle when an unknown male shot into the vehicle, striking her.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.