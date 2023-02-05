Woman killed in Temple crash identified

UPDATE

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple.

The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street.

"The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results," Temple police said in a news release Sunday.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of North Third Street, Temple police said.

The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m.

The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The driver of the second vehicle, suffering from non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

UPDATE (February 4, 7:00 p.m.) This crash resulted in the death of a female driver. For full details, visit https://t.co/qqVPcQccvT https://t.co/6Bgl5XZpTI — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) February 5, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

Major crash reported in Temple, motorists urged to take alternate routes

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police sent out a traffic alert just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, reporting a major crash with “potentially life-threatening injuries” in the vicinity of North Third Street and W Upshaw Avenue.

Motorists are being asked, if possible, to take alternate routes.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.