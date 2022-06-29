Watch Now
Woman is killed by subway after falling onto tracks in NYC

Posted at 7:56 AM, Jun 29, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was fatally struck by a New York City subway train after she fell onto the tracks at Grand Central Terminal, police said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old woman somehow fell onto the tracks as a No. 7 train approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

The train operator was unable to brake in time to avoid hitting the woman, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit officials announced a plan earlier this year to install safety barriers in three of the city’s subway stations in a pilot program intended to prevent deaths on the tracks. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that a survey of the 472 stations in the subway system found that just 41 of them could be retrofitted with the barriers today.

