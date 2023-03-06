Woman fatally shot while riding passenger in San Antonio, suspect wanted: Police

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder case.

(San Antonio Police Department)

At 7:39 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, officers said Rayne Elaine Rice was fatally shot by a single gunshot while riding passenger near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

San Antonio police said Rice had been heading westbound on IH-10 when she was shot, right before the upper and lower-level split near downtown

(San Antonio Police Department)

Police said the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, was seen traveling westbound on Cesar East Chavez.Bolovourd at South Flores street.

(San Antonio Police Department)

Police said the vehicle had been traveling behind a White Hummer limousine just moments before the incident.

(San Antonio Police Department)

Anyone with information on the pictured suspect vehicle is asked to contact their Crime Stoppers Department at 210-224-STOP, where your report will remain anonymous.