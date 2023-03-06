Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman fatally shot while riding passenger in San Antonio, suspect wanted: Police

San Antonio Police Department (Facebook).PNG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(San Antonio Police Department)
San Antonio Police Department (Facebook).PNG
San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 2.PNG
San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 5.PNG
San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 4.PNG
San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 3.PNG
Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 19:01:33-05

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a murder case.

San Antonio Police Department (Facebook).PNG

At 7:39 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, officers said Rayne Elaine Rice was fatally shot by a single gunshot while riding passenger near downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

San Antonio police said Rice had been heading westbound on IH-10 when she was shot, right before the upper and lower-level split near downtown

San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 2.PNG

Police said the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, was seen traveling westbound on Cesar East Chavez.Bolovourd at South Flores street.

San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 5.PNG

Police said the vehicle had been traveling behind a White Hummer limousine just moments before the incident.

San Antonio Police Department (Facebook) 3.PNG

Anyone with information on the pictured suspect vehicle is asked to contact their Crime Stoppers Department at 210-224-STOP, where your report will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019