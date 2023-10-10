Woman dies in overnight Belton house fire

BELTON, Texas — A woman in her 70s died in a house fire in Belton overnight, according to a release from the city.

The fire started around 2:40 a.m. in the 500 block of East Avenue Q.

Another person at the home managed to escape the blaze. Firefighters arrived to flames burning on the back corner and roof of the home.

The Belton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. They say it appeared to start in the dining or kitchen area of the home. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Fire Department is temporarily withholding the identity of the deceased woman to allow notification of next of kin.