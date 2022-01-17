Woman accused of faking kidnapping at pizzeria in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman accused of faking her own kidnapping from a local pizza restaurant told detectives she wanted a break from her husband, according to court documents.

The woman has been charged with attempted grand theft and making a false report to authorities. She faces arraignment next week in Minnehaha County.

Court documents say the woman worked as a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza and last Feb. 10 called her husband and said she was surrounded by multiple armed individuals who were demanding money. Her husband told investigators that he thought he heard pounding on a window and a car door opening before the call went dead.

Then he started to receive text messages demanding money for the safe return of his wife, officials said. As detectives were speaking with workers at Domino’s, one employee began getting texts from the woman’s phone demanding money for her to be released unharmed, the Argus Leader reported.

Police were able to ping the woman’s phone to a Culver’s in Brookings. That’s where the Brookings SWAT team was activated, and found the woman’s car with her and another man inside, according to court documents.

Authorities say investigators called the woman out on what they said were inaccuracies in her story and she admitted to sending the text messages to her husband and co-worker, as well as admitted she had never been kidnapped.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 26.