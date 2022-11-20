Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County.

Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.

According to DPS, Clements was traveling north in a 2017 Mercedes “passenger car” on US 281 when she “failed to control speed, lost traction with the road surface, and crossed the center stripe,” striking the front of a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old Austin man.

The Austin man and a passenger in the Audi were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with “incapacitating injuries,” the DPS news release said.

The crash investigation remains open.

“Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to always slow down during inclement weather,” the release said. “Wet and/or icy roadways pose a hazard to all motorists. Lowering your speed greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.”

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.