Woman, 28, killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 79 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 28-year-old Tyler woman was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on US 79 – three miles east of Milano in Milam County, Texas DPS reported Saturday.

Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott pronounced Brittany Nicole Knighton of Tyler dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Knighton was traveling west on US 79 in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, while a 78-year-old San Antonio man was traveling east in a 2000 Toyota Corolla when the accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“The Chevrolet traveled partially onto the westbound improved shoulder,” Texas DPS said in a news release. “Knighton overcorrected and swerved to the left, lost control, and began to side-skid into the eastbound lane into the path of the Toyota.”

The 78-year-old man was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, where he remains in serious condition, DPS said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.